SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search is underway for a teen reported missing in Scranton last week.

According to the Scranton Police Department, 15-year-old McKinlee Bell is reported missing and she was last seen on Friday in the area of the 400 block of Foster Street around 12:30 p.m.

Police describe Bell as 5’6, 145 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 570-348-4141 or 570-348-4134 extension 0.