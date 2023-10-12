DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday morning, police were at Dallas Middle School as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to Jake Sholtis, Director of Operations in the Dallas School District, police from Kingston and Dallas townships were at the middle school to collect unspecified information.

The information police were collecting was for an outside investigation officers are conducting, Sholtis told 28/22 News.

At this time, officials can not release details about the sealed search warrant, but the investigation doesn’t pertain to the school directly, nor is the focus on staff or the district. Sholtis said police gathered information, some of which was physical, and stayed in the school for about half an hour.

Details are limited at this time. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.