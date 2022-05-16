MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Bradford County Communication Center, search crews are looking for three children and two adult hikers missing since Sunday night.

According to the Bradford County Department of Public safety, multiple search teams are looking in the area of Devil’s Elbow Natural Area for the missing hikers. The search started Sunday evening around 7:30, according to the communications center.

Courtesy Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Authorities are suggesting that drivers avoid the area along Ellenton Mountain Road. They also said that only requested response agencies will be allowed on the scene.

State police, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are working together to find the missing hikers. The search is ongoing.

If you believe you have spotted the missing hikers you are asked to call Bradford County Communications Center at 570-265-9101.