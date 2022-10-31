Police say a 'substantial' amount of cash was lost at the CVS on Route 6 in Palmyra Township

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they believe might be a victim of a scam.

According to Chief Daniel Drake of the Hawley Borough Police, on August 10 between 4:00-4:30 p.m., a “substantial” amount of cash was lost at the CVS on Route 6 in Palmyra Township.

Police say the pictures below are of the woman who left the cash behind and believe that she is a possible victim of a scam and may be afraid to claim the money.

Hawley Borough Police Hawley Borough Police

The woman is described as a white female with reddish, brown hair, wearing glasses, white pants, sneakers, and a white shirt. Officers said she was driving a small silver SUV pictured below.

Hawley Borough Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hawley police at 570-226-4868.