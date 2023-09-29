PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search for a man is underway after officials say he abandoned a dog at the SPCA.

According to officials at the Luzerne County SPCA, a dog was left tied by a bench at the front of the shelter around 8:30 p.m.

The SPCA stated the dog was very thing and flea-infested and charges could be filed against the man pictured.

The dog was very thin and flea-infested and charges could be made against the person if found and questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Luzerne County SPCA.