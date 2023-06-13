WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing out of Wilkes-Barre.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is searching for Christine Elizabeth Barnes, who was last seen wearing a green shirt, black stretch pants, black sneakers, and carries a leopard print purse.

Police describe Barnes as a 49-year-old woman, 5’4 180 lbs. with maroon hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Barnes may be, or has seen her, please contact Officer Rittel at 570-208-6685 or call 911.