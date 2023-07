SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a missing woman in Scranton Wednesday.

According to the Scranton Police Department, 33-year-old Ashlee Denise Baker was last seen in the 2600 block of Winfield Avenue in Scranton Wednesday.

Police are describing Baker as a white woman 5ft 2in, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Scranton police by calling 911.