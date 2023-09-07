SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a missing Scranton woman who has not been seen or heard from for one week.

According to the Scranton Police Department, 69-year-old Diana Morales-Sanchez was reported missing on Thursday after being last seen on August 30 in the 1000 block of Pear Street.

Police say Morales-Sanchez has numerous health issues. She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’4”, 220 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Morales-Sanchez is also known to use a red and black walker chair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Scranton Police at 570-348-4134. You are asked to contact 570-348-4141 or 911 if you see a missing person. Patrol Officer P. Debiase is the investigating officer, he can be reached at: pdebiase@scrantonpa.gov