SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for an 18-year-old who was reported missing in Scranton.

According to the Scranton Police Department, 18-year-old Orlando Fabiania was reported missing on October 30 and he was last seen in the 300 block of Emmett Street.

Police describe Fabiania as 5’8” around 200 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scranton Police Department Detective Division, Detective Uher at 570-558-8323 or email vuher@scrantonpa.gov.