EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man from Quakertown that has ties to Plains Township.

According to Quakertown Borough Police Department, on Thursday, August 11, Adam Smith went missing from 134 E. Broad Street in Quakertown.

Investigators believe Smith was last seen at 1:28 p.m. on August 11 in the area of Front Street and Park Avenue.

Police are describing Smith as a white man, 39 years old, 6 ft. tall, approximately 200 lbs., with shoulder-length brown hair, and a beard. He was last wearing a black t-shirt, green shorts, and grey slip-on shoes.

Authorities say due to medical reasons, Smith may be confused and wandering around Quakertown. Family members reached out to Eyewitness News that Smith has ties in the Plains area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Quakertown Borough Police Department at 215-328-8501.