POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say the search for a man last seen on September 22 continues.

Officials say Lucas Dellamonica, 42, was reported missing on September 24, about two days after he was last seen. Dellamonica’s mother, Marybeth Reta, said her son lives on the 1500 block of Bunting Street, Pottsville.

According to police, Reta said her son suffers from schizophrenia and has not been acting normal lately.

On September 26, investigators said they pinged Dellamonica’s cell phone near Sharp Mountain. Pottsville police and a PSP helicopter searched the area but were unable to locate Dellamonica.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Dellamonica’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Branch-Reilly Police Department at (570)544-2901.