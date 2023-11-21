CANTON TWP., BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for two missing Children and Youth Service teens after they fled from a caseworker into a wooded area.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday two minors, Romeo Brown, 17, and Cedric Brown, 15, fled on foot from CYS caseworkers while being transported to Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police: Cedric on the left; Romeo on the right

Police say the two fled into a wooded area off of State Route 14 near McCracken Road in Canton Township.

Troopers note the two are deemed missing at this time and anyone who assists the children in any way could face criminal charges.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts is asked to contact state police immediately.