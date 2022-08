WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Wilkes-Barre are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Gerald F. Burton was reported missing by his sister, police announced Tuesday morning.

Burton’s family is concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Dennis at 570-208-4131.