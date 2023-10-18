SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man who went missing in Scranton ten days ago.

The Scranton Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of Ahmed Al-Hadded, 35, who went missing on or about October 8 from the area of the Residence Inn on Viewmont Drive.

Police describe Al-Hadded as 5’7”, 200 lbs., and investigators say they do not know the description of the clothing items he was wearing.

Officers noted it is believed that Al-Hadded is not properly caring for himself and not eating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scranton Patrol Officer J. Sweeney or Sgt. Hurchick by calling 570-348-4134 or by email: jsweeney@scrantonpa.gov /nhurchick@scrantonpa.gov and reference incident: 23-38430.