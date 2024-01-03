HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man who has been missing for a few days in Hazleton.

Hazleton City Police Department is asking for assistance to locate a missing man, Andrew Porterfield.

Police say he was last seen in the area of 600 North Laurel Street on December 30 around 5:30 p.m. and reported missing on December 31.

Officers said Porterfield has not made contact with a loved one since he was last seen. Police noted Porterfield suffers from a medical issue and might be confused.

Anyone with information who has seen or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.