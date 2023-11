LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County detectives were searching for a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing.

Police say 20-year-old Paige Portera was last seen in the area of the 100 block of New Mallory Place in Luzerne County on Friday around 5:00 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police

The search for Portera has ended. State police stated she was found safely and returned home.