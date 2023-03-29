SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in the search for a 65-year-old missing Lackawanna County woman.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Biyun Jiang was last seen in the area of Burcher Street in South Abington Township Wednesday around 1:00 a.m.

Police are describing Jiang as a 4’9” 90 lbs woman with black hair and brown eyes wearing a red sweater, red jacket, and carrying two hands bags and a purse.

Investigators say Jiand may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Jiand is asked to contact police by calling 911 or calling the South Abington Township Police Department at 570-586-211.