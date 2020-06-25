Search for missing kayaker continues into second day

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Divers are back on the water Thursday searching for a missing kayaker in Montour Township.

There are crews from multiple counties at the scene. That rescue mission has now changed to a recovery mission as they continue to search for the missing 27-year-old man from Mount Carmel.

Crews were called to the scene at the Catawissa Boat Club around 4 PM Wednesday. After not finding anything Wednesday night, they wrapped up and resumed their search early Thursday morning around 6:30. Officials have boats, drones, and divers in and around the water looking for the 27-year-old.

Crews from Luzerne, Lackawanna, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties all have helped with the search. One crew even came from Dauphin County.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the missing man was in a group of 5 kayakers who launched near the Bloomsburg Airport. The man got too far ahead and those following behind found his kayak empty and his flip flop in the water.

“There are target areas that they’re looking at. It gets real shallow down below. We had a boat that was actually damaged this morning it’s so shallow. It is very difficult. The divers can only be in for so long. Especially with volunteers, there’s only so many to get out. So we do have them coming in from the county. All different counties,” said Montour Township Police Chief Terry Eckart.

Crews tell us they will continue to search all day, it is a recovery mission now. It will take time because the river water is murky.