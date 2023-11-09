HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for help in the search for a missing Hazleton teen.

The Hazleton City Police Department is asking for public help in finding Monserat Santizo, who has been reported missing.

Police say Santizo was last seen at Hazleton High School, wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white Air Force 1’s, and a gold chain with the letter “M” on it.

Officers describe Santizo to be around 5’2” with long black hair and a scar above her left eyebrow.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Monserat, they are asked to contact 911 immediately.