WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are searching for a child reported missing.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Laron Paersall was last seen possibly near the North End section of Wilkes-Barre near Madison Street.

Police described Paersall as 5’7”, 125 lbs, with dark brown hair and he was last seen wearing a dark blue Polo Jacket with a horse on it, a brown shirt, and pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts please contact Wilkes-Barre City Police.