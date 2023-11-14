BANKS TWP., CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a man missing out of Carbon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are searching for 45-year-old Trevor Morgans, who was last seen Tuesday around 7:00 a.m. on State Route 93 in Beaver Meadows Borough in Carbon County.

Police say Morgans was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, which has since been removed, blue jeans, and white Converse sneakers. Troopers noted Morgans suffers from multiple medical conditions and may be in need of his medication.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on Morgans’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 immediately.