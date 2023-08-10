AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a woman who has been reported missing since last week out of Avoca.

According to the Avoca Police Department, 56-year-old Constance Yurasek was last seen on August 2 wearing a red shirt and black pants driving a maroon 2017 Toyota Camry.

Police say Yurasek suffers from mental health and is not taking her proper medication. Yurasek is described as a white woman, 5’5” 186 lbs with gray hair, usually in a ponytail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Avoca Police at 570-457-4011, or Luzerne County 911.