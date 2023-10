WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old who went missing in the Wilkes-Barre area.

According to the Wilkes-Bare City Police Department, Tryon Phanelson was last seen Tuesday, October 24, around 3:30 p.m.

Police say Phanelson ran away from the area of 120 block of Sherman Street. Officers described him as 5’4” tall and 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mcgrath at 570-208-6699.