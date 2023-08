WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a teen reported missing in Wilkes-Barre Township.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, 15-year-old Mark Anthony Ward was reported missing Tuesday.

Police say he is known in the area of Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre. Anyone with information on Ward’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.