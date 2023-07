PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Plains Township.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, 14-year-old Natasha Smith has been missing since July 2 when she was last seen on East Carey Street around 10:00 a.m.

Police are describing Smith as 4’ 11” weighing 130 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Plains Township Police by dialing 911