WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old out of Wilkes-Barre Wednesday.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, 13-year-old Nahkaii Green has been reported missing.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Police describe Green as 5’6”, 135 lbs, with black hair, and brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a white crop top with white sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective McGrath at 570-208-6699 or call 911.