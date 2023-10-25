SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for the missing hunter in Northumberland County has come to a tragic end.

On October 24 around 4:36 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Irish Valley Road after 61-year-old Robert Lee Plasters didn’t return home from a hunting trip.

After a ground search, investigators said Plasters was found in a wooded area in Shamokin Township. The Game Warden told state police Plasters had fell 40 feet from a deer stand.

Officials do not believe foul play was involved. The coroner says there is an autopsy scheduled for Thursday morning.