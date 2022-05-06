PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pickup truck slammed into a garage.

According to crews, the truck plowed right through the Luzerne County garage Friday morning around 3:30 in Plymouth Township along North Mill Street.

The vehicle went through the garage, and struck another vehicle on the other side, causing heavy damage. No one was injured in the crash, however, police say the driver fled the scene.

Nanticoke City Fire Department had North Mill Street shut down for a time. This is an ongoing investigation we will update with the latest as it is released.