DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a Duryea man they say has not been seen or heard from for nearly one month.

According to the Duryea Police Department, on July 11 around 11:00 a.m., a family member reported 32-year-old Nikko Coolbaugh, formally of Duryea, had not been seen or heard from by anyone since June 19.

Police say the family reported Coolbaugh finished up work as a painter and was dropped off on June 19 by his boss at the Weis Supermarket in Duryea around 4:00 or 5:00 p.m.

Coolbaugh told his boss he needed groceries and that he would walk home from there.

Duryea Police Department

It was reported to officers when Coolbaugh arrived at his residence on Stephenson Street, the landlord, and a constable were there with paperwork to evict him. Coolbaugh was served eviction papers and he was last seen sitting in the area of the Community Park in Duryea wearing white painter’s pants and carrying two bags of groceries.

According to investigators, the family says it is uncommon for Coolbaugh to not have contact with anyone for this long especially considering he has no place to live.

Police note Coolbaugh also has some medical issues that are causing concern to the family.

Anyone with information on Coolbaugh’s whereabouts or who may have seen or spoken to him recently is asked to contact the Duryea Police Department at 570-457-1721 ext. 1 or by calling. 911.