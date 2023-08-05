BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The search for an accused bank robber is over in Monroe County.

According to Chief Chris Wagner of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers responded to the report of an active robbery at the PNC Bank on Route 115, Blakeslee, around 11:00 a.m. late Saturday morning.

Investigators say 28-year-old David Stucker from Wilkes-Barre entered the PNC Bank and attempted to cash a check while giving the teller two forms of ID. Stucker then handed the teller a note that demanded cash.

Police said the teller handed Stucker the cash and he fled the bank in his car.

Officers with the Pocono Montain Regional Police Department said they located Stucker’s car broken down in a swamp car with his ID inside.

Police say they tracked Stucker to a home on Burger Road where he was found on the roof and arrested.

Investigators located a large amount of cash on Stucker’s person and further search of the area led to the discovery of more cash and Stucker’s wallet according to the release. Cops say they also found the note Stucker used in the robbery.

Several charges have been filed against Stucker including one count of robbery, one count of theft, and other related charges.