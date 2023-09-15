SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Valley Elementary and Middle School have been closed for Friday due to armed robbery in the area.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Uplinger sent out a statement Friday morning saying there was an armed robbery in Sugarloaf and that law enforcement is searching the area for the individual involved.

Sugarloaf Township Police say the robbery took place around 6 a.m. at the Gulf Gas Station on Route 93.

Due to the dangerous situation, the schools are closed and students who had been picked up by buses will be brought back home, according to the superintendent.

“I have been alerted to an armed robbery that occurred in Sugarloaf. Law enforcement is on the scene now and actively searching for the individual or individuals involved. Due to this dangerous situation, we must closed Valley Elementary/Middle School for today. As information becomes available, I will be sure to update you. We will work throughout the day to secure sites for any transfer buses that typically go to VEMS. Any students who were already picked up by buses will be returned home” Superintendent Dr. Brian Uplinger said in a statement.

Viewer video shows state police in the area of Sugarloaf Avenue in Conyngham near Route 93.

28/22 News is working to determine the exact time and location of where and when the robbery occurred.

This is a developing story, We will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.