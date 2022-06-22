STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are continuing to investigate a missing woman in Monroe County.

Police are continuing to search for missing 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the night of May 28 and reported as missing on June 4.

Smithers is described as a 45-year-old white female, 5’5″, approximately 165 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and wearing black jeans with a burgundy shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Smithers is asked to contact Stroud Area Regional Police Department Detective Sergeant Susan Charles at 570-421-6800, ext: 1008.