Search continues for Plymouth shooting suspect

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The search for a suspect in a shooting in Plymouth continues Friday.

A man was shot while sitting in a car on Ferry Street. He drove himself back to his home on Jeanette Street. He remains hospitalized.

Eyewitness News obtained search warrant affidavits in the case. Police searched the car in which the victim was shot as well as his home on Jeanette Street.







The documents indicate detectives were looking for items such as shell casings, firearms, electronic devices and controlled substances. The paperwork does not indicate what if anything was recovered.

According to the court papers, the victim told police he was shot by a black male with short black hair wearing a black t-shirt and black shorts.