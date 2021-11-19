Search continues for Freeland man missing since May

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search is set to resume this weekend for a Luzerne County man who disappeared in the spring.

Police say 72-year-old Ronald Burns of Freeland went missing in late May and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

The Freeland police chief tells Eyewitness News the additional search will begin Sunday morning in Foster Township near the Freeland borough line from the township’s highland and sandy run sections to the woodside area.

Since it’s bear hunting season this weekend, searchers are urged to wear fluorescent hunter orange on at least their heads, chest, and back.

Any volunteer searchers should show up at the Freeland borough building Sunday morning by 8 a.m.