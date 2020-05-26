Search continues for Connecticut homicide suspect in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pennsylvania State Police released information Tuesday about the man wanted in connection with killing two people in Connecticut.

Police released an image Monday of who they believe to be Peter Manfredonia walking on railroad tracks in Monroe County.

State Police say he first entered the area when an Uber dropped him off in front of the East Stroudsburg Walmart.

He traveled behind the Walmart and several other businesses and was seen on security cameras in that area walking along the tracks. Police say the duffel bag he is carrying contains weapons stolen during a home invasion in Connecticut.

Troopers and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Manfredonia. They say it is believed that he does not have ties to the Monroe County area and may try to utilize ride sharing services.

Peter Manfredonia

Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous, anyone with information about his location is urged to call PA CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-472-8477.

