BUSHKILL, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Day two of the search for a lost swimmer in the Delaware River continues Saturday morning.

Officials with the National Parks Service tell 28/22 News the search for 19-year-old Jose Madera Martinez, from Paterson, NJ, is ongoing as of Saturday morning.

Investigators say Paterson was last seen Thursday afternoon struggling in the water while swimming in the Delaware River at Karmac/Kittatinny Point.

First responders said three other swimmers were rescued on Thursday, none of them were wearing life jackets.

The Kittatinny boat launch has also been closed due to the search and rescue efforts.

“Crews are also keeping an eye on the weather which could affect the safety of rescuers. In the event of foul weather, the search will be suspended temporarily until conditions are again deemed safe,” said US Park Ranger and incident commander for this search Todd Roessner.

According to a release from the National Park Service, the Delaware River is at eight feet at the Montague gauge, and rising, which is two to three feet higher than average for this time of year, making conditions unsafe and unsuitable for dive operations. A high water warning is currently in effect.

