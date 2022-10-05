POCONOS, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An authentic sculpture art sale is underway at a Poconos resort to help support artists in Africa.

The Sculpting the Future sale features 100 pieces of art on display at the four Kalahari Resort locations including, Pocono Manor.

This is the second year the Nelson Family Life Foundation collected sculptures made by African artists, for the sale.

For every sculpture sold, the foundation will match the cost to help support the artists in Zimbabwe who have been struggling since COVID lockdowns.

“We purchase art from many communities and our goal is to keep selling their artwork for them and help lift them up after what they have gone through with the shutdowns the last couple of years,” said Natasha Lucke, Representative of the Nelson Family Life Foundation.

The sale also raises money for the Water Colors Life Project, an initiative that brings clean water to African communities.