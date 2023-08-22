EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player has won a scratch-off ticket worth $1 million.

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Union County sold a $1 million-winning $1,000,000 Cash Corner$ Scratch-Off.

GIANT Food Stores, on Hardwood Drive, in Lewisburg, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

$1,000,000 Cash Corner$ is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.