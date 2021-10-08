Scrapyard fire shuts down Keyser Avenue in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scrapyard fire in Scranton has shut down Keyser Avenue in the Southbound lane.

The call came in at around 10:30 a.m. as crews in Lackawanna County worked to extinguish the fire at Hoskos’ Auto and Scrap, located in the 400 block of North Keyser Avenue.

Crews used an excavator to sift through the rubble to ensure any hot spots are now extinguished.

While crews worked to put out the flames, Keyser Avenue had been shut down in both directions. The northbound lane has since opened up. However, the southbound lane going towards Taylor and Old Forge is still closed, due to hoses in the road.

There are no reported injuries.

First responders say they expect Keyser Avenue to be shut down to one lane for approximately 2 more hours.