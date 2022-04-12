SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scrap yard explosion in Scranton caused flames and heavy smoke to fill the surrounding area.

A report of an explosion in the 900 block of South 5th Avenue came through around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials on the scene told Eyewitness News a scrap pile of metal and cars exploded at Anthracite Auto. Firefighters stated flames and heavy smoke filled that part of the city when they arrived.

No injuries were reported. Crews say they will be on scene for some time sifting through the rubble to make sure there are no more hot spots.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion in the Electric City.