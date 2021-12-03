Scranton’s winter market kicks off the Christmas spirit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Christmas spirit is alive and well in downtown Scranton. The Lackawanna winter market kicked off this evening and hundreds came out.

Christmas carolers sing ahead of Lackawanna County’s annual tree lighting. It’s all part of Lackawanna County’s art and culture, winter market and festival of trees.

“It’s just all the Christmas trees! And all the jolly!” said Grayson Lindsay, who was attending the winter market.

Five-year-old Lindsay is excited about the Christmas season. Making a stop at the festival of trees where local non-profits and businesses sponsored and decorated the trees to raise money for toys for tots.

“They have like the nice ornaments and all of the nice lights!” stated Lindsay.

“This is really a fantastic thing for the community. I think we all need to be able to get back together and enjoy, again outside,” explained Emilie Deery.

Deery is shopping among the 54 vendors on courthouse square where business owners are selling a variety of their arts and crafts.

“Picked up some delicious fudge, which how can you beat that, you know? And some great cookies, mostly getting some gifts,” stated Deery.

“This was inspired by a lot of the historical Christmas markets in Europe and I think Scranton is so charming,” said Maureen McGuigan, the deputy director of Lackawanna County Arts & Culture.

The winter market goes beyond courthouse square and into local businesses. Making it one of the largest shopping nights throughout the year.

Lavish Scranton sees an increase in foot traffic ahead of the holiday season during the first Friday and the market.

“We throw a party. So for us, it’s not just about shopping or making money you know everybody is buying for the Christmas season but it’s about celebrating the year,” explained Micah Woodard, co-owner of Lavish Scranton.

A year that was better for retail sales than 2020.

“To see people back out, living life, engaging and being around each other and see some smiling faces again it’s all we can ask for it’s great,” stated Woodard.

The winter market will continue this weekend. It runs Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.