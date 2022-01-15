Scranton’s Shiverfest braved cold temperatures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event for those tough enough to take to the river braved some of the coldest temperatures ever for the event.

Lackawanna River conservation association held its annual Shiverfest Saturday. Kayakers launched at noon for the three-mile trek.

They started at the Parker Street landing and ended at Sweeney’s Beach. Even though air temperatures were bitter, kayakers didn’t seem to mind.

“It’s a great day, I thought it was going to be minus 20 degrees. But no I think we lucked out it’s actually above zero right now we’ve got the sun and hopefully, more people come out,” said Nathan Nudelman.

Shiverfest concluded with a bonfire and picnic in the Electric City.