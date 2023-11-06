SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The iconic Penn Paper Tower seen in the opening credits of the hit television series “The Office” is in need of donations to help with repairs.

Officials with the Pennsylvania Paper and Supply Company stated they need help preserving the tower, located on Vine Street in Scranton, for all “The Office” fans to continue to enjoy and visit.

The iconic tower, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is nearly 167 years old. While the integrity of this historic building remains strong, said officials, the tower is in need of serious repairs in order to preserve it.

The shot featured in the intro of “The Office” was captured by John Krasinski, aka Jim Halpert, on his first trip to Scranton back in 2004, officials stated. Since then, the family-owned building has found its place on the worldwide map, with hundreds of visitors weekly from all over the world stopping by just to get a glimpse of Scranton’s real paper company.

If you are interested in helping to #SaveTheOfficeTower, visit the paper company donation site, then click the “contribute” button to see how you can help.

Donations will go towards all physical repairs required to save the tower benefiting Vine Realty LLC.