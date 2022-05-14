SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The South Side Farmer’s Market moved outdoors, Saturday.

Scranton’s only year-round farmers market boasts many local and organic food options as well as art and live music. This is the market’s 12th year in operation.

This year it will feature unique activities such as a petting zoo, balloon art, and much more.

“There’s a lot of cool stuff to see and I would really encourage anybody to come take a look, take a walk around and see what’s there for them,” said Mike Hassett, customer of the market.

The summer market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the former South Side Bank and Trust Building.