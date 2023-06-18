SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All of us here at Eyewitness News would like to wish all the dads out there a Happy Father’s Day.

The 29th Annual Father’s Day Car Show was held at Nay Aug Park today in Scranton.

It was hosted by the “Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club.”

Car enthusiasts came out to enjoy food, music, prizes, raffles, and a chance to win awards.

Those Eyewitness News spoke with say it was a great chance to spend quality time with Dad.

But even on fathers Day, the dads say it’s all about the kids.

“I don’t care about the trophies that’s all for fun,” said Grant Ackerman the owner of Monster Hummer.

