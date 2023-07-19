SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is a day many have been waiting for the co-op farmers market in Scranton returns for its 84th season.

The Annual Co-op Farmers Market in Scranton opened its grounds to visitors and vendors.

Billy Hotaling from Russell Farms tells us he was actually counting down the days for the market to kick off again.

“It’s just a great atmosphere here with all the other businesses and vendors and the best part about being at market is definitely the people,” said Hotaling.

The market is also now more accessible than ever for the elderly to enjoy. The Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging recently gave out vouchers from the Department of Agriculture that can be used at the farmer’s market.

“It’s really exciting this year because they have been raised to 50 dollars. historically they’ve been like between 20 and 40 dollars,” says Sara Mcdonald the director of the Agency on Aging

The farmer’s market features food, fresh produce, and even live music.

Gene Badwak comes to the market to check out the produce and share his gift.

“I come every week. like twice or three times a week,” says Badwak.

Whether you’re looking for music, flowers, or fresh tomatoes. The market has something for everyone to enjoy.

The market will run every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until Thanksgiving Eve.