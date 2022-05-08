SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has a milestone of a birthday to share with you Sunday night.

A Lackawanna County woman is celebrating her 100th birthday. Eileen Davis blew out her candles at her senior apartment complex in Scranton.

Family and friends threw her a surprise birthday party and she says the secret to living this long hard work.

“I worked 45 years at the Scranton Lace. It’s a surprise and I knew they were pulling something sneaky. It’s wonderful. It’s nice to see my family. I haven’t seen them in quite some time,” said Eileen Davis, celebrating 100th birthday.

Davis says she is healthy and feels great.