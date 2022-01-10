Scranton woman facing DUI charges after two-vehicle crash on I-81

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman is facing DUI charges after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 Sunday night.

According to police paperwork, on Sunday, January 9th, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 South in Moosic, during which, one vehicle rolled onto its roof.

According to paperwork, four children were in the vehicle that rolled onto the roof, including one who was in the tailgate and not wearing a restraint, were taken to the hospital. Four people in the second vehicle involved were also taken to the hospital.

According to police, Jeneva Danyel Wright of Scranton, PA, was operating the vehicle that rolled over and she told officers she was “texting and the next thing she knew she was upside down.”

Police say that while they were talking with Wright, they detected alcohol on her breath and her eyes were bloodshot and glossy.

According to law enforcement, her speech was slurred and she was unsure of her footing as she walked around the scene and she admitted to drinking earlier in the day to officers.

Wright was placed under arrest for DUI and taken for a blood test. She faces charges of DUI, endangering the welfare of children, among others.