COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County.

Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township.

Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off the shoulder. Driving onto the shoulder caused her to lose control of the car and crash into a ditch.

After crashing in the ditch, state police say the car went airborne and crashed into a tree.

The car rolled over twice and ejected the driver according to troopers. The driver was thrown through the windshield as the car overturned.

The driver passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash. She has been identified as 25-year-old Alexandria Miscavage from Scranton.