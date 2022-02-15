Scranton woman arrested, accused of failing to report sexual assault of child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a wanted woman on child neglect charges after investigators say she was aware of an incident regarding a child being sexually abused.

According to the affidavit, officials conducted an investigation into the report of abuse in September of 2021. Investigators say, Kristina Carson, 29, of Scranton was arrested regarding her awareness of the sexual abuse of a 5-year-old victim.

Police say cell phone messages sent by Carson to the alleged abuser, Emanuel Sherman, revealed her awareness of the abuse, even indicating she had walked in on one occasion. Sherman, 35, is facing child sex abuse charges that were filed in December of 2021.

Investigators state, Carson originally denied the messages were sent by her, however, police say she later admitted that she did indeed send them and witnessed the abuse on more than one occasion.

According to court documents, Sherman denied the abuse however, once police mentioned the messages sent by Carson, he admitted to committing the sexual assaults.

Carson has been charged with endangering the welfare of children. Sherman’s charges of rape, aggravated and sexual assault was filed in December of 2021.